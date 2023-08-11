CHANGE LANGUAGE
On Walk with Brother, BJP Leader Anuj Chaudhary Shot Dead Outside Moradabad Home | WATCH
On Walk with Brother, BJP Leader Anuj Chaudhary Shot Dead Outside Moradabad Home | WATCH

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 08:46 IST

Moradabad, India

Moradabad: The CCTV footage shows Chaudhary walking outside his apartment with another person when three motorcycle-borne assailants shoot him multiple times. (Video grab/Twitter)

It is said that after the polls, there were heated scenes between Anuj Chaudhary and Aniket, son of the woman who won the block chief elections. Chaudhary had also announced to bring a no-confidence motion against the current block chief.

Anuj Chaudhary, a 34-year-old BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, was shot dead outside his residence in Moradabad’s Parshwanath Housing Society, located on the Delhi Road. The entire area under Majhola police station echoed with the sound of 315 bore and .32 pistol bullets as motorcycle-borne men fired multiple shots at Chaudhary on Thursday evening.

The CCTV footage shows Chaudhary walking outside his apartment with another person when three motorcycle-borne assailants shoot him multiple times on Thursday evening. By the time people nearly could understand anything, the men escaped.

Chaudhary’s relatives and neighbours immediately rushed him to Moradabad’s BrightStar Hospital where he died of his injuries, the police said. As the news of Chaudhary’s death spread, all police officers, including SSP Hemraj Meena, reached the spot.

Chaudhary was active in local politics. He was associated with the BJP Kisan Morcha and is said to be close to some top BJP leaders and ministers. Police have sent the body for post-mortem, while a search has begun for the accused.

A case has been registered against four people, an officer said, adding that five teams of police have been formed to hunt the shooters.

Anuj Chaudhary was a resident of Enchora Kamboh in Sambhal district’s Asmauli block. He had contested the election for the post of Asmauli block chief in 2021 but lost.

It is said that after the polls, there were heated scenes between Chaudhary and Aniket, son of the woman who won the block chief elections. Chaudhary had also announced to bring a no-confidence motion against the current block chief.

Police said that Chaudhary’s family has blamed political rivals for the killing. They have named two people involved in the killing — Amit Chaudhary and Aniket, an officer added.

Anuj Chaudhary was often seen with ministers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is also said to be close to Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

The deceased had reportedly informed the Sambhal police about the threat to his life. Considering his closeness to the big leaders of the BJP, gunners were provided to Chaudhary.

It is said that lately Chaudhary’s security was withdrawn after the ruling party came out in support of the current block chief. It was believed that both groups had come to an agreement and ended the rivalry, a policeman said.

(With inputs from News18 Hindi)

