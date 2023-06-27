More Central Forces Could Be Sent to Strife-torn Manipur after July 8 Bengal Panchayat Polls

Violence-hit Manipur could see further deployment of security forces in the coming weeks. Sources have indicated to CNN-News18 that the union ministry of home affairs (MHA) is positively considering Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh’s request to send in more troops to the strife-torn state. Biren Singh made the request to union home minister Amit Shah during their meeting on Sunday, sources said.

Close to thirty thousand troops have already been sent to Manipur ever since violence began.

Officials said that paramilitary personnel deployed in Bengal for the panchayat polls could be sent to Imphal after the elections are over on July 8. A total of 337 central paramilitary companies have been sent to West Bengal so far. The CRPF has more than three hundred companies (about 30,000 troops) in Bengal while the BSF has about 100 companies (close to 10,000 troops).

On Monday, the MHA sought deployment details when the state election commission asked for additional 485 companies (about 49,000 troops).

CRPF, the lead police force for law and order duty, is feeling the stretch with its deployment in Jammu and Kashmir hinterland, Bengal panchayat polls, and Chhattisgarh anti-Naxal operations. This year, CRPF has been relieved of its duty to guard the Amarnath cave shrine. ITBP has been assigned the duty which CRPF carried out for years.

Manipur has seen complete blockage of national highway 2 which goes via Kuki-dominated Kangkopi. NH-37 has been kept open for convoy movement by CRPF but the longer route, officials said, has meant an increase in transportation costs and in turn a rise in prices of essential goods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his review of the Manipur situation with home minister Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri reportedly emphasised on the need to ensure essential supplies to hills and valleys. “More forces might be needed to first ensure that the national highways open and second that PDS shops become functional. Currently, governance has come to a standstill as employees have fled," an official told news18.

The Manipur government has called for employees to report on duty but central government sources said that till there is a sense of security it is unlikely that Kukis who previously worked or lived in Imphal will return.