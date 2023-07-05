More E-Seva Centres to Come Up in Tamil Nadu to Provide Citizen-Centric Services in Govt Depts

The Tamil Nadu government is all set to open more e-seva centres – a one-stop shop for all certificates and payment of bills — with the help of private entrepreneurs or on its own. The e-seva centres will save people’s time in both rural and urban areas to get their certificates made from concerned department.

The move aims to provide accessible to the common man in his/her village, through efficient, transparent, reliable and affordable means.

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiagarajan launched an application to locate e-seva centres and issued orders to 13,336 entrepreneurs recognising them as e-seva centre agents.

“The Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) was implementing the e-seva scheme with the objective of providing citizen-centric services in various government departments through the e-seva centres,” said Thiagarajan.

“We are happy to inform that 24,500 e-seva centres have been opened by entrepreneurs across the state and very soon we will be reaching 50,000 centres. Apart from this, government agencies have opened 8,040 centres,” said the IT department secretary J Kumaragurubaran.

The government has asked more private entrepreneurs to come forward to have an e-seva centre in their factory or offices. “We want more private entrepreneurs to have an e-seva centre on their premises. This will provide support to people living in that area and it is also fast to get the certificates in an e-seva centre than in departments,” said the official.

This vision shall be realised by the state government by setting up the Common Service Centre (CSC) project in partnership with entities who will establish the network and deliver range of G2C and B2C services.

“Tamil Nadu e-governance Agency (TNeGA) will empanel cloud service providers for hosting the applications of various government departments,” said the IT secretary.

The CSC scheme was formulated under the National e-Governance plan to act as a front-end delivery channel to provide various government services.

“As per the government of India guidelines, one CSC has to be established for six village panchayats. Therefore, 2,770 CSCs have to be established as per the norms of Government of India. However, the Tamil Nadu government has proposed to roll out 5,440 CSCs throughout the state in the ratio of 1 CSC for every 3 village panchayats in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model,” he said.