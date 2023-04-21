Morphed Pics with PM Modi, Other Ministers Land Noida Conman in Jail

A resident of Noida who allegedly duped people by flaunting on social media morphed images with ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been arrested, police officials have said.

Mohammad Kashif (36), who lived in a high-rise society in Sector 107, defrauded people by assuring them of tenders and government jobs by claiming links with top officers and ministers, they said.

He was arrested by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday, an officer said.

“Kashif had posted morphed pictures on social media, purportedly showing him interacting with some ministers in central as well as the state government. He also had edited his picture, showing him with PM Modi," the police officer said.

“He had used these morphed images to flex connection with top government officers and ministers and duped people by assuring them tenders or jobs in government departments," he added.

Kashif was held from Greater Noida on Wednesday by an STF team. The police have impounded a Mercedes car used by him and seized three iPhones, according to the official.

An FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, and 471 (all related to forgery) as well under provisions of the Information Technology Act, the police said.

He was produced before a local court on Wednesday and has been remanded in judicial custody, they added.

Read all the Latest India News here