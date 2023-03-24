Mother Sells Newborn Baby in Jharkhand for Rs 4.5 Lakh, 11 Arrested

A baby boy was allegedly sold by his mother soon after his birth in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, police said.

Eleven people were arrested in connection with the case, including Asha Devi, the mother of the newborn, they said.

Chatra’s Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran received information about the incident. Immediately, police swung into action and rescued the newborn from the Bokaro district within 24 hours, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Avinash Kumar said.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Kumar said police seized Rs 1 lakh from Asha Devi.

Her arrest led the police to a ‘Sahiya didi’, identified as Dimple Devi. Based on the lead provided by Dimple Devi, police apprehend the other accused and rescued the baby from Bokaro, the officer said.

A couple from Badkagaon village in Hazaribag district struck deal with two brokers of Chatra and Bokaro for the newborn for Rs 4.5 lakh, he said.

While Rs 1 lakh was given to the mother of the baby, the rest Rs 3.5 lakh was shared among the brokers, he added.

A case was registered at the Chatra police station on the statement of Deputy Superintendent of Sadar Hospital doctor Manish Lal.

