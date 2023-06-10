CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mother-son Duo Electrocuted to Death in Odisha's Balasore
Mother-son Duo Electrocuted to Death in Odisha's Balasore

June 10, 2023

Bhuban, India

Both were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. (Representational image/File)

Both were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. (Representational image/File)

Forty-eight-year-old Tilotama Das and her 28-year-old son Ramchandra Das came in contact with a live wire on the premises of their house, a police officer said

A mother-son duo died after being electrocuted in Odisha’s Balasore district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Nahul village in Khaira police station area.

Forty-eight-year-old Tilotama Das and her 28-year-old son Ramchandra Das came in contact with a live wire on the premises of their house, a police officer said. They were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
