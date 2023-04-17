Motive Behind Killing of Jawans ‘Personal’: Bathinda Cops Arrest Army Guard in Military Station Firing

The Bathinda Police has arrested an Army guard in the case involving the killing of four soldiers at the military station in Punjab on April 12.

They are expected to address a press conference in the afternoon to reveal the finer details. Sources said the Army guard, Mohan Desai, was the one who had given the statement to the police claiming to be a witness to the firing. He had told the police that he saw two masked persons in kurta pyjama carrying an axe in one hand and a rifle in the other, firing at the soldiers.

“The guard was our prime suspect from day one since his statement wasn’t adding up,” revealed an officer associated with the probe.

The police had also collected CCTV footages, which clearly showed that no outsider had intruded into the station. Also, a headcount of the personnel in the station had revealed that none was missing. “This made us suspicious that it was an inside job. And that is where we started grilling the guard, who was the main witness and complainant,” said an officer. Also, there were no blows on the bodies of the victims making the police suspect the axe theory.

The police said the motive behind the killing of jawans was personal. Sources said there was an indication about “harassment of physical nature”.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, the Army jawans were killed in their sleep when they were fired upon in their barracks.

According to the FIR, one of them was carrying an INSAS rifle and the other an axe. The bodies bore bullet marks. It is suspected that an INSAS rifle, which was reported missing along with 28 rounds earlier this week, was used in the firing.

Nineteen empty shells of an INSAS rifle were found at the spot. The weapon was also found later.

