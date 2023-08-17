Moved by Kerala Woman's Plight, Rahul Asks CM for Effective Grievance Redress System for Medical Negligence

Congress leader and Wayand MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging him to put in place safeguards against cases of gross medical negligence in the state. He urged the CM to establish effective grievance redressal systems so that victims are not forced to take to the streets for justice.

Rahul Gandhi wrote the letter in connection with the case of Kozhikode resident Harshina.

According to the woman’s complaint, she underwent caesarean surgery at Kozhikode Medical College on November 30, 2017. Following this, she experienced extreme pain for several years.

A CT scan at a private hospital revealed a metal object inside her stomach, Harshina said. The forceps were later removed but she was left with perpetual health problems. Harshina has been protesting about her plight outside the state secretariat, demanding adequate compensation and action against those accused of medical negligence.

“I am writing to you regarding Ms. Harshina K.K.’s relentless fight for justice. She belongs to my constituency and has been battling long term health problems due to shocking medical negligence during a surgery she underwent at the Kozhikode Medical College in 2017,” Rahul Gandhi wrote.

The Congress leader said that he met Harshina during his recent visit to Wayand and that her ordeal has also taken a huge emotional and financial toll on her family.

“I understand that several enquiries have been initiated and she has been offered a compensation of Rs. 2 lakhs. However, in light of the unique circumstances of this case, I request the State Government to kindly look into her demands and offer adequate compensation. I would also like to request you to kindly put in place adequate safeguards against such cases of gross medical negligence and establish effective grievance redressal systems so that victims are not forced to take to the streets for justice,” the letter stated.