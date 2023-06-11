MP: 11-Year-Old Girl Raped at Residential School; Owner, His Brother Arrested

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the owner of a residential school and his brother in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district, police said on Sunday.

The residential school, housing about 30 students from Classes 1 to 6, is being run illegally in Bhatogra village, around 40 km from the district headquarters, Kharagpur police station in-charge Nitesh Jain said.

Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday arrested the two accused under sections 376 (rape), 506 (death threat) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The incident came to light when a cousin of the Class 4 student allegedly saw her being raped by the accused, the official said.

The victim’s parents were working as labourers in another city and the girl was living in the school hostel, he said, adding that her cousin also lived and studied in the institution.

An initial probe has revealed that the owner’s brother had also allegedly sexually exploited the victim, the official said.

The police were investigating the matter further, he said.