CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Cyclone BiparjoyMira Road Murder CaseJaishankarAmalner CurfewMumbai Weather
Home » India » MP: 11-Year-Old Girl Raped at Residential School; Owner, His Brother Arrested
1-MIN READ

MP: 11-Year-Old Girl Raped at Residential School; Owner, His Brother Arrested

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 15:09 IST

Tikamgarh, India

The incident came to light when a cousin of the Class 4 student allegedly saw her being raped by the accused, an official said.(Representational image/PTI)

The incident came to light when a cousin of the Class 4 student allegedly saw her being raped by the accused, an official said.(Representational image/PTI)

The residential school, housing about 30 students from Classes 1 to 6, is being run illegally in Bhatogra village, around 40 km from the district headquarters, Kharagpur police station in-charge Nitesh Jain said

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the owner of a residential school and his brother in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district, police said on Sunday.

The residential school, housing about 30 students from Classes 1 to 6, is being run illegally in Bhatogra village, around 40 km from the district headquarters, Kharagpur police station in-charge Nitesh Jain said.

Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday arrested the two accused under sections 376 (rape), 506 (death threat) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The incident came to light when a cousin of the Class 4 student allegedly saw her being raped by the accused, the official said.

The victim’s parents were working as labourers in another city and the girl was living in the school hostel, he said, adding that her cousin also lived and studied in the institution.

An initial probe has revealed that the owner’s brother had also allegedly sexually exploited the victim, the official said.

The police were investigating the matter further, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. MP
  2. Rape
  3. minor
  4. tikamgarh
first published:June 11, 2023, 15:09 IST
last updated:June 11, 2023, 15:09 IST