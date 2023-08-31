CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » MP: 2 Persons Killed, 3 Injured as Car Overturns in Gwalior
MP: 2 Persons Killed, 3 Injured as Car Overturns in Gwalior

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 13:13 IST

Gwalior, India

The three other injured persons have been admitted to a hospital.(Representational Image)

The accident took place on Wednesday night on Agar-Malwa road in Purani Chhawani area, about 20 km from the district headquarters

Two persons were killed and three others injured when a car they were travelling in overturned after hitting a road divider and an electric pole in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday night on Agar-Malwa road in Purani Chhawani area, about 20 km from the district headquarters, City Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh Sikarwar told PTI over phone.

Abhiraj Khatik (15) and Shivam Khatik (21), both friends, died on the spot, the official said.

The three other injured persons, in the age group of 15 to 20 years, have been admitted to a hospital, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case registered in connection with the incident, the police added.

PTI
first published:August 31, 2023, 13:13 IST
last updated:August 31, 2023, 13:13 IST