MP: 3 Killed as Bus Collides with Mini-truck in Seoni
MP: 3 Killed as Bus Collides with Mini-truck in Seoni

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 15:20 IST

Seoni, India

The accident took place near a temple on the Lakhnadon-Ghansore road. (Representational Photo: ANI)

The bus was going to Mandla from the state capital Bhopal when it collided with a mini-truck coming from the opposite side, Lakhnadon police station's assistant sub-inspector NP Choudhary said

Three persons were killed when a private bus collided with a mini-truck carrying passengers in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near a temple on the Lakhnadon-Ghansore road at around 4.30 a.m., a police official said.

The bus was going to Mandla from the state capital Bhopal when it collided with a mini-truck coming from the opposite side, Lakhnadon police station’s assistant sub-inspector NP Choudhary said.

Three persons travelling in the mini-truck died on the spot, he said, adding the bus passengers were safe.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the official said.

