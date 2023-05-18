CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » MP: 4 Persons Killed, 14 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Shajapur
1-MIN READ

MP: 4 Persons Killed, 14 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Shajapur

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 10:47 IST

Shajapur, India

Four persons were killed in the incident. The deceased included two women and a minor. (Representational Image/ANI)

The accident took place at around 5 am when the victims were on their way to Ahmedabad from Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh to attend a marriage function

Four persons were killed and 14 others received injuries when a speeding private bus collided head-on with a truck near Maksi town in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The accident took place at around 5 am when the victims were on their way to Ahmedabad from Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh to attend a marriage function, Maksi police station in-charge Gopal Singh Chouhan said.

The bus collided with a truck near Donta village in Shajapur, he said.

    Four persons were killed in the incident. The deceased included two women and a minor, the official said.

    The injured persons were rushed to Ujjain for treatment, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
