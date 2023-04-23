MP: Another Cheetah Dies at Kuno National Park, Second In Almost a Month

One of the cheetahs at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) — brought from Namibia to India in one of the biggest inter-continental cheetah translocations — has died on Sunday, making this the second such incident in almost a month.

The deceased cheetah ‘Uday’ was six years old, and passed away around 4 pm on Sunday, a senior forest official said.

The feline was part of the batch of eight cheetahs released into the Kuno National Park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

“During the inspection in the morning, a cheetah brought from South Africa was found dull with head down following which veterinarians attending him alerted senior officials and the feline was taken out from the large enclosure for treatment," principal chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife, J S Chauhan told news agency PTI.

Uday appeared lethargic and was limping during the daily check up, a press release from the forest department say.

Uday was also given a treatment at 11 Am as well as take out from his closure. The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed his grief over the incident and took a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he called as “Shikari Shambu" for not speaking on the matter.

In a tweet, Ramesh said, “First Sasha dies in Kuno. Now Uday passes away. Sad. A word of anguish from Shikari Shambu would not have been out of place."

Second cheetah death

Before this, Namibian cheetah Sasha died due to a kidney ailment on March 27.

According to the authorities, Sasha was found slightly torpid by the monitoring team on January 22.

She was then examined by a team of three veterinarians who have been specially deputed to take care of the animals. One of the officials had also told News18, that the cat has a narrow recovery post her first bout of infection in January.

Sasha and Uday were among the eight cheetahs who were brought from Namibia on September 17 in a 24-hour transcontinental journey in a jumbo jet especially modified for the purpose, followed by a 30-minute helicopter journey to Kuno.

The historic exercise was part of India’s ambition to restore the population of cheetahs in India almost seventy years after they went extinct. The animals though belong to a different sub-species than the Asiatic Cheetahs that the country once had.

