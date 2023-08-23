MP ATS Arrests Naxalite Accused in Over 60 Criminal Cases and Wanted by Police in 4 States

A 62-year-old Naxalite accused in more than 60 criminal cases and wanted by police in four states has been arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Jabalpur city, police said.

The accused Naxalite, Ashok Reddy, was carrying a collective reward of Rs 82 lakh in Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, an official press release issued by the MP Police Headquarters on Tuesday said.

Following a tip-off, Reddy, a resident of Golkonda (Telangana) and his wife Raimti aka Kumari Potai (43), resident of Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) were arrested from Jabalpur on Tuesday, it said.

More than 60 criminal cases, including of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, rioting, attack on police, abduction, arson and cases under the Explosives Act, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been registered against Reddy in various states, the release said.

A pistol with cartridges, Rs 3 lakh in cash and CPI (Maoist) literature were recovered from the arrested couple, it said.

Reddy was a member of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist), the police said.

His wife was looking after the work related to Naxal literature, printing pamphlets and posters, issuing press releases of the organisation, etc, the release said. The main area of Reddy’s work was Telangana and Chhattisgarh, but there is every possibility of involvement of these Naxalites in strengthening the Naxal cadre and network in Madhya Pradesh, it stated.

After the arrest, a case was registered against the arrested couple under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the UAPA at Bhopal’s ATS police station, the release said.

Further investigation is underway to find out more about the Naxal network and modules, the police said.