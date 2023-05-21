CHANGE LANGUAGE
MP: Civic Body Throws 'Poha' Party to Free Indore of Single-Use Plastic
1-MIN READ

MP: Civic Body Throws 'Poha' Party to Free Indore of Single-Use Plastic

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 14:40 IST

Indore, India

Citizens were informed about the ill effects of single-use plastic during the programme (Credits: AFP)

Talking to reporters at Dussehra Maidan, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava exuded confidence that Indore will be the cleanest city in the country for the seventh time in a row

The civic body in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore organised a farewell ‘poha’ party on Sunday to make people aware about the ill effects of single-use plastic.

The civic body of the cleanest city in the country served ‘poha’, a local snack, to dignitaries and citizens to create awareness against single-use plastic.

“The Indore Municipal Corporation has carried out many campaigns against single-use plastic, but it is observed that the material is still in use largely. Considering this, we have organised a farewell party for single-use plastic to create awareness among people of Indore,” Bhargava said.

    Citizens were informed about the ill effects of single-use plastic during the programme, he said.

    Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, state cabinet Minister Tulsiram Silawat and several public representatives were present in the function to bid farewell to single-use plastic.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:May 21, 2023, 14:40 IST
    last updated:May 21, 2023, 14:40 IST