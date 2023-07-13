MP: Couple Gets Into Huge Fight After Husband Uses 2 Extra Tomatoes in Meal, Wife Leaves Home

In a bizarre incident, the sky-high prices of tomatoes became the reason for a fight between a couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district. An argument ensued between the couple after the husband used two extra tomatoes while cooking a meal for his tiffin service, without consulting his wife.

According to an India Today report, Saneev Burman, who runs a tiffin service, said his wife got upset because he didn’t ask her before using two extra tomatoes while cooking and left the house with their daughter.

Upon failing to locate his wife and daughter, Sanjeev sought the local police station’s help and filed a complaint, a senior police officer said.

Sanjeev said he had not spoken to his wife in three days and had no knowledge of her whereabouts whatsoever. The police officials assured Sanjeev that they will find his wife and daughter soon.