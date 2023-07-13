CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Weather NewsPM Modi France VisitDelhi FloodsBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
Home » India » MP: Couple Gets Into Huge Fight After Husband Uses 2 Extra Tomatoes in Meal, Wife Leaves Home
1-MIN READ

MP: Couple Gets Into Huge Fight After Husband Uses 2 Extra Tomatoes in Meal, Wife Leaves Home

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 16:08 IST

Shahdol, India

The police officials assured Sanjeev that they will find his wife and daughter soon. (Representational Image-Shutterstock)

The police officials assured Sanjeev that they will find his wife and daughter soon. (Representational Image-Shutterstock)

A couple got into a huge fight after the husband, who owns a tiffin service, used two extra tomatoes while cooking a meal, without consulting his wife. Following the argument, the furious wife left the house with their daughter

In a bizarre incident, the sky-high prices of tomatoes became the reason for a fight between a couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district. An argument ensued between the couple after the husband used two extra tomatoes while cooking a meal for his tiffin service, without consulting his wife.

According to an India Today report, Saneev Burman, who runs a tiffin service, said his wife got upset because he didn’t ask her before using two extra tomatoes while cooking and left the house with their daughter.

Upon failing to locate his wife and daughter, Sanjeev sought the local police station’s help and filed a complaint, a senior police officer said.

Sanjeev said he had not spoken to his wife in three days and had no knowledge of her whereabouts whatsoever. The police officials assured Sanjeev that they will find his wife and daughter soon.

Tags:
  1. MP
  2. tomatoes
first published:July 13, 2023, 16:08 IST
last updated:July 13, 2023, 16:08 IST