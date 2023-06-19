MP: Couple Murdered, Thrown Into River Filled With Crocodiles For Marrying Against Family's Wishes

The family of an 18-year-old woman allegedly killed her and her husband for marrying against their wishes and later threw their bodies in a crocodile-infested river in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the incident took place after police traced the couple to Agra after a complaint of their elopement was filed and handed them back to their families.

After reports of their murder, a State Disaster Response Force team began scouring the Chambal River for the bodies of Shivani Tomar and her husband, Police Superintendent (Morena) Shailendra Chouhan told HT.

The deceased have been identified as Radheshyam Tomar, 21 and Shivani Tomar, 18.

The police said that the woman’s father, Rajpal Tomar, and six other family members have confessed to the murders and the police are looking for more accused.

The police after the preliminary probe said that the family killed both the victims as they married against their wishes.

On the other hand, the male victim Radheshyam Tomar’s family alleged inaction by the police and said that the tragedy could have been prevented if the police began an investigation on time.

Lakhan Singh, Radhyeshyam Tomar’s father told HT that they filed a missing complaint on June 4 and suspected Rajpal Tomar and his family had killed the couple because they threatened them with consequences.

“Police did not act for two weeks and treated it as a case of elopement. After we put pressure, the police started the probe in this direction and detained Rajpal," the family alleged.

Reportedly, the couple eloped in May and later sent a video to the family telling them they were happy and do not wish to be bothered by their families.

The police then traced the couple after the families’ complaint to Agra and handed them over to their families.

Lakhan Singh said that the couple insisted that they were adults but police handed them over to the woman’s family.

Meanwhile, a team has been formed to inquire into all angles of the case.