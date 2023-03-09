CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Australian PM Air IndiaBengaluru NewsHeat WavePM Modi
Home » India » MP: Digvijaya Singh’s Car Collides With Two-wheeler, Congress Leader Takes Injured Biker to Hospital
1-MIN READ

MP: Digvijaya Singh’s Car Collides With Two-wheeler, Congress Leader Takes Injured Biker to Hospital

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 23:55 IST

Delhi, India

File photo of Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Image: PTI)

File photo of Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Image: PTI)

CCTV footage of the accident shows that the victim was flung in the air due to a strong collision and hit a pole nearby

The car of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday hit a two-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district. The driver of the former chief minister’s car applied the brake as soon as he rammed into the bike. As per the video doing rounds on social media, the accident took place in the Zirapur area when the biker took a sudden U-turn on a narrow road and came in front of Singh’s vehicle.

The bike-borne man has been identified as Bablu and sustained head injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital by Singh for treatment and later to a Bhopal-based hospital. The condition of the victim, who is a labourer, is said to be stable.

CCTV footage of the accident shows that the victim was flung in the air due to a strong collision and hit a pole nearby. Passersby also gathered to help him. Singh also got out of his car and rushed to the spot.

India Today quoted Singh as saying to reporters, “I am overlooking all arrangements and have taken him to the hospital."

RELATED NEWS

Zirapur police have seized the vehicle, registered a case and arrested Singh’s driver Akhtar Khan, a resident of Guna.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
  1. accident
  2. Digvijaya Singh
  3. madhya pradesh
first published:March 09, 2023, 23:48 IST
last updated:March 09, 2023, 23:55 IST
Read More