MP: Five Killed in Car-truck Collision in Khandwa District

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 14:36 IST

Khandwa, India

The accident occurred on Punasa-Sanawad road when the victims were moving towards Khargone. (Representational Image: ANI)

Khandwa SP said that the bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem, while the truck driver has been taken into custody

Five men were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Punasa-Sanawad road on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when the victims were on their way to Khargone district, an official said.

The deceased Bharat Mukati (40), Alok Bharud (36), Manish Verma (26), Pukhraj Namdeo (24) and Aditya Sharma (25) hail from different parts of Khargone district, Khandwa’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Satyendra Kumar said.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem, while the truck driver has been taken into custody, he added.

