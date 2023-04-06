CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hanuman JayantiCovid Cases TodayBJP Foundation DayKerala Train FireSatyendar Jain
Home » India » MP Girl Swallows Phone After Fight With Brother; Here's What Happened Next
1-MIN READ

MP Girl Swallows Phone After Fight With Brother; Here's What Happened Next

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 16:10 IST

Bhopal, India

After nearly two hours of surgery, doctors safely removed safely phone from the girl's stomach. (Image: Canva)

After nearly two hours of surgery, doctors safely removed safely phone from the girl's stomach. (Image: Canva)

Dr Kushwaha, who has over 20 years of experience in the field, said he has not seen such an incident before in his career

An 18-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind swallowed a phone after a fight with her brother.

After the shocking incident, the girl started experiencing severe abdominal pain and persistent vomiting and was subsequently rushed to a hospital in Gwalior, Times of India reported.

Upon her arrival, the doctors examined her and determined that the phone could only be removed through surgical intervention.

After nearly two hours of surgery, doctors safely removed phone from the girl’s stomach.

RELATED NEWS

“The dispute between siblings led to a turn of events. As tempers flared during their argument, she took an impulsive step by swallowing the cell phone, causing immediate concern among her family,” said the doctor who performed the surgery.

Doctors were shocked at the case. Dr Kushwaha, who has over 20 years of experience in the field, said he has not seen such an incident before in his career.

The girl received ten stitches and was in stable condition. She is expected to be discharged soon.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. madhya pradesh
  2. phone
first published:April 06, 2023, 16:04 IST
last updated:April 06, 2023, 16:10 IST