MP Govt's Mass Marriage Event Sees Pregnancy Tests on Some, Cong Slams it as Insult of Poor

A mass marriage scheme of the Madhya Pradesh government stirred a controversy after some of the would-be brides were found to be pregnant and the opposition Congress sought to know under what guidelines these women were subjected to medical tests.

The issue is related to the marriage of 219 couples in Gadasarai town in Dindori district under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana’ on Saturday to mark Akshaya Tritaya, an official said on Sunday.

Calling such testing an insult to the poor, Congress legislator Omkar Singh Markam said, “The state government must clarify what are the guidelines or rules for such pregnancy tests." Defending the administration, Dindori Collector Vikas Mishra told PTI directives were issued during the mass marriage event for detection of sickle cell ailment among those taking part.

During medical examination, some brides spoke of period issues after which doctors at the site took a decision to conduct pregnancy tests on those with such complaints, Mishra informed.

“There was no directive from the administration to conduct pregnancy tests. The four women who were found to be pregnant were not allowed to take part in the mass marriage," he added.

Under the ‘Mukhaya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana’, the state government provides Rs 56,000 as financial assistance to eligible couples.

