MP: Labourer Killed as Pipe of Pulp Tank Bursts at Paper Mill in Shahdol

A labourer was killed and two other workers were injured when the pipe of a pulp tank burst at a paper mill in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 9 am in the Orient Paper Mills located at Amlai in the district, Amlai police station in-charge Jai Prakash Sharma said.

The pipe of a pulp tank burst, killing a labourer on the spot and injuring two other workers, he said.

The deceased was identified as Ravindra Tripathi (55), he said.

The injured persons were admitted to the Shahdol government medical college for treatment, the official said.

A case will be registered in connection with the incident after the post-mortem of the deceased labourer, he added.