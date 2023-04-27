CHANGE LANGUAGE
MP: Man Arrested Under NSA for Letter Containing Death Threats to Rahul, Kamal Nath
1-MIN READ

MP: Man Arrested Under NSA for Letter Containing Death Threats to Rahul, Kamal Nath

Published By: Debalina Dey

PTI

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 21:03 IST

Indore, India

The letter was received when the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu in September last year, entered Indore on November 27 and moved into neighbouring Ujjain district the next day. (File Photo/PTI)

The letter was received when the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu in September last year, entered Indore on November 27 and moved into neighbouring Ujjain district the next day. (File Photo/PTI)

Police had zeroed in on Dayasingh alias Aishilal Jham for the letter, which was received at a sweetmeat shop in June Indore area, and had death threats for Gandhi and Nath in the background of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots

A 60-year-old man accused of sending a letter with death threats to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath amid the Bharat Jodo Yatra in November last year was arrested on Thursday under the stringent National Security Act from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Police had zeroed in on Dayasingh alias Aishilal Jham for the letter, which was received at a sweetmeat shop in June Indore area, and had death threats for Gandhi and Nath in the background of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The letter was received when the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu in September last year, entered Indore on November 27 and moved into neighbouring Ujjain district the next day.

Jham was held on a tip off from the railway station here just as he was about to flee by train, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Nimish Agrawal told PTI.

“The district administration had issued an order that Jham be jailed under the NSA. It is not clear why he sent this letter. A detailed probe is underway," Agrawal said.

Another police official said Jham seems to have “eccentric tendencies".

Jham’s alleged letter had said Gandhi and Nath would be killed and massive bomb blasts would take place in Indore while the Bharat Jodo Yatra was passing through MP’s commercial capital.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
