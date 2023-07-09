MP: Man Dies by Suicide After Accused in Daughter's Suicide Case Gets Release from Jail; Probe Ordered

A man ended his life two months after his daughter allegedly committed suicide due to molestation in Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh and one of the accused was released from jail, following which state home minister Narottam Mishra ordered a probe on Saturday. The girl had died on May 25 after accusing six men of molesting her, leading to a case being registered in Nateran police station and the arrest of one of them identified as Sudeep Dhakad, said Vidisha Kotwali police station in charge Ashutosh Singh.

On Thursday, her father killed himself, after which an abetment to suicide case was registered against six persons at Vidisha Kotwali police station, the official said. Home Minister Mishra said when the girl had complained of molestation, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assaults or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) and summons were issued.

Later when the girl ended her life, an abetment to suicide case under IPC section 306 was registered and Sudeep Dhakad was arrested, Mishra said. He said the girl’s father ended his life after the accused was released from jail.

”A deputy inspector general of police rank officer will probe the incident and submit a report in three days. Action will be take as per this report,” he said. The minister informed that two persons have been arrested in connection with the father’s death, and the Nateran police station in charge and head constable have been removed from field duty.