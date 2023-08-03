CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gyanvapi Mosque SurveyHaryana ViolenceParliament Monsoon SessionSeema HaiderHijab Ban in Mumbai College
Home » India » MP: Man Kills Wife, Her Lover with Axe in Gwalior Village, Absconds
1-MIN READ

MP: Man Kills Wife, Her Lover with Axe in Gwalior Village, Absconds

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 22:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Further probe into the incident is underway, the SDOP added. (File/Representational)

Further probe into the incident is underway, the SDOP added. (File/Representational)

Efforts are on to arrest Murai Baghel, Dabra Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vivek Kumar Sharma told PTI.

A 35-year-old man on Thursday allegedly hacked to death his wife and her lover with an axe after he saw them together in a village in Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh and then absconded, a police official said.

Efforts are on to arrest Murai Baghel, Dabra Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vivek Kumar Sharma told PTI.

“The incident took place in Semri village, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters. The deceased were found lying dead in a pool of blood. Baghel killed them with an axe after spotting them together," he said.

Further probe into the incident is underway, the SDOP added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
first published:August 03, 2023, 22:56 IST
last updated:August 03, 2023, 22:56 IST