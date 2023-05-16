MP: Man Throws 1-yr-old Ailing Son on CM Shivraj Chouhan's Dias, Says 'Needed to be Heard'

A man, who was frustrated by the “insensitivity" of some officials and feeling helpless, threw his one-year-old ailing son towards the dias when Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on stage to address a public gathering in Sagar district.

Mukesh Patel, who is a labourer by profession and had come to attend the event along with his wife Neha and son Naresh on Sunday, wanted to draw Chouhan’s attention towards him and share his plight.

According to Patel, he was forced to do the same as he wants to save his child’s life. The one-year-old child, who landed on the dais, had a hole in his heart and needed treatment for which the family could not arrange the money.

Astounded and confused after seeing the child being hurled on stage, the security personnel present at the event rushed to pick up the weeping infant and handed him over to his mother.

Shocked by the situation, the Chief Minister inquired about such an unfortunate attempt. After getting all details, he promised to provide all possible help to the family and ordered the Collector to send the matter to the CM House.

Patel, a resident of Sahajpur village, told the media that his son had a hole in the heart since he was 3 months’ old. He claimed to have somehow arranged and spent over Rs 4 lakh in the child’s treatment so far.

top videos

India Today quoted Patel as saying, “Our child is one-year old now. The doctor has asked us to get a surgery done which will cost Rs 3.50 lakh. It is impossible for us to arrange such a huge amount. We want our child to be treated, but no one is helping us. But we were not even allowed to meet the Chief Minister. The cops were not helping us out to reach him either. But I needed to be heard, so I threw my child on the stage. Now the officials have taken cognisance into the matter and asked us to come meet the CM."

Fortunately, the infant survived did not receive any major injury after being thrown on the stage.