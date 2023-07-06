MP Urination Case: Home of Sidhi Resident Razed; Kin Says Old Video Used For Political Gain

The residence of Pravesh Shukla, the individual who was caught on cam urinating on a tribal incident, was demolished under the directive of the state government.

Shukla, a Sidhi resident, was apprehended after his video went viral on social media. Upon the arrival of the officials at the accused’s residence with a bulldozer, his family members claimed that the video, for which he was arrested, was an old recording, which resurfaced conveniently close to the upcoming elections.

“It’s an old video being circulated for political and electoral reasons," the accused’s sister told ANI.

Shukla was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and is currently lodged in Rewa Central Jail.

While talking to news agency ANI, Shukla’s father had said: “There is no way my son could have done this. This is a conspiracy to frame him. We were also very distressed after we saw the video."

In response to the video that gained widespread attention on Tuesday, the state’s Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, expressed strong condemnation of the incident. He revealed that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had swiftly directed authorities to take immediate action against the accused.

“Strict action will be taken against the accused," Mishra said on Tuesday.

Following the widespread online circulation of a video depicting a disturbing act, Chief Minister Chouhan took decisive action by ordering a case to be registered against the accused youth under the National Security Act.

What is The Case

The incident occurred in Kubri village, located in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. The viral video portrayed the accused engaging in a lewd act, allegedly urinating on the face of an individual while under the influence of alcohol.

The accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla and a resident of Kubri village, swiftly gained attention as the video gained traction on social media. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Chouhan took immediate notice of the situation and directed strict measures to be taken against the accused, including booking him under the NSA.

“A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice. I have instructed the administration to arrest the accused and take strict action against him and also impose NSA," CM Chouhan tweeted on his official handle.

A case was registered against the accused, following the CM’s instruction, at Bahari police station under IPC Sections 294, 504, sections 3(1) (r)(s) of SC/ST Act and the NSA.