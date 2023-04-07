CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Covid-19Mumbai Studio BulldozedAmritpal SinghMumbai AccidentHanuman Jayanti
Home » India » MP: Mob Attacks Police Station in Burhanpur, Frees Accused from Lock-up; Four Cops Injured
1-MIN READ

MP: Mob Attacks Police Station in Burhanpur, Frees Accused from Lock-up; Four Cops Injured

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 19:11 IST

Burhanpur, India

Four policemen were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, he said. (File photo/News18)

Four policemen were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, he said. (File photo/News18)

The incident took place around 3 am, when the mob entered Nepanagar police station, attacked and injured on-duty policemen, and damaged several police vehicles, the official said

A mob of more than 60 people launched an attack on a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district on Friday and free three accused persons, including a dacoit, lodged in the lock-up, an official said.

The incident took place around 3 am, when the mob entered Nepanagar police station, attacked and injured on-duty policemen, and damaged several police vehicles, the official said.

Four policemen were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, he said.

The mob freed dacoit Hema Meghwal, who was carrying a reward of Rs 32,000, and their two other associates lodged in the lock-up. Meghwal was arrested a few days ago, Burhanpur SP, Rahul Kumar Lodha said.

RELATED NEWS

On being alerted about the attack, senior officials including Collector Bhavya Mittal and the superintendent of police reached the spot.

At the time of the incident, four policemen were on duty, while the attackers were more than 60, Lodha said.

The police were using CCTV footage to identify the attackers, he said.

Apart from Meghwal, the mob also freed Magan Patel and another youth from the lock-up, the official added.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. jail
  2. madhya pradesh
  3. prison
first published:April 07, 2023, 19:11 IST
last updated:April 07, 2023, 19:11 IST