MP: More Than 12 Doctors Remove 15-kg Tumor from Woman's Stomach After Complaining of Pain

In a successful operation, a team of over twelve doctors at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, removed a 15-kg tumor from a patient’s body, who came complaining of stomach ache.

The surgery, that lasted for two hours, and involved several doctors and nurses, removed the tumor from a 41-year-old woman’s abdomen at the Index Hospital.

Since the tumor was large, the decision to cut it out was taken as it was interfering with the basic functioning of eating and walking, Dr Atul Vyas, one of the surgeons said, according to NDTV.

The surgery could have been fatal, and therefore it had to be handled delicately, he added.

The patient weighs 49 kgs, including the massive tumor inside her. The tumor which had caused swellings, was about to burst and could have been fatal if not removed on time.

The woman was now out of danger, the doctors said.

The woman went to several hospitals, before coming here and getting it removed, her family members said.