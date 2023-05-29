MP: Oppn Congress Sets Up Panel for Probe into Collapse of Idols at Mahakal Lok Corridor

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh has constituted a committee to conduct a probe into the collapse of six idols installed at Ujjain’s Mahakal Lok corridor due to strong winds, a party leader said on Monday.

After the incident on Sunday, Congress had hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, alleging corruption in the project and demanding a probe into the “sub-standard" quality of construction. Six out of the seven idols of ‘Saptarishis’ installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor, developed on the Mahakaleshwar temple premises in Ujjain city, collapsed on Sunday and suffered damages due to gusty winds, officials earlier said.

No person was injured in the incident, they said. Piyush Babele, the media advisor of MP Congress chief Kamal Nath, told.