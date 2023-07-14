MP: Police Arrest Seven Persons from Parts of India for Murder of Class 11 Girl in Gwalior

Police have arrested seven persons from different parts of the country, including Maharashtra and Delhi, in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl, who was shot dead earlier this week in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh, a senior official said.

The incident had occurred on July 10 when some motorbike-borne persons fired at the girl, who was a Class 11 student, and her female friend when they were returning home on a scooter after attending classes at a coaching centre, police said.

The victim died during treatment the same night, while her friend sustained injuries, they said. ”Police have arrested total seven persons in connection with the case. Of them three were held from Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one each from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) D Sriniwas Verma told reporters on Thursday night.

The main accused in the case, Sumit Rawat, was arrested from Dhule in Maharashtra and when he was being brought to Gwalior, he tried to escape from Panihar village on the pretext of answering nature’s call but fell in a pit and suffered injuries, the official said.

He was admitted to a government hospital here, Verma said. Two other accused were also arrested from Dhule, one from Dholpur in Rajasthan, two from Delhi and one from Khurai town in Sagar district of MP, the official said.Police have also seized a country-made revolver and a motorcycle used in the crime from them, he said.

The main accused is a history-sheeter and he was released from a jail in June this year in connection with a murder case, the police official said. Following the murder incident, the police announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the main accused and Rs 10,000 each on others in the case, he said.