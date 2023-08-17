MP: Rape Convict, Who Served 7-year in Jail, Commits Same Crime on 5-year-old; Arrested Again

A 35-year-old rape convict, who served seven years in jail, committed the same crime as he allegedly raped a minor girl after being released from prison in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna.

The accused, identified as Rakesh Verma, has been arrested, once again.

He took away the 5-year-old girl by caressing her and then allegedly raped her. The man repeated his crime a year and a half after he was released from the prison.

The health condition of the minor girl is currently critical and she is undergoing treatment in Rewa Medical College, news agency ANI said.

The girl was missing on Wednesday evening, after which she was discovered at a nearby area in an injured condition after a search for two hours by the locals, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Mahendra Singh Chouhan said.

The accused had lured her by offering her candies, however the girl’s grandmother intervened and tried to stop the act. The accused ran past her and took the girl in an auto to another area.

In his previous attempt, the accused had raped a four-year-old girl and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to ANI.

He was however, released three years before his term, on the basis of good behavior.

A case against the accused has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.