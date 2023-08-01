MP: Rs 7 Crore Income Tax Notice Sent to Teacher Who Died 10 Years Ago; Police Suspect Misuse of PAN

A teacher in Madhya Pradesh, who had died in 2013, received a tax notice of Rs 7 crore, leaving her family shocked.

The notice pertains to the assessment year 2017-18 and the teacher, Usha Soni, died on November 16, 2013, NDTV reported quoting her son Pawan Soni.

Pawar alleged that her mother’s PAN (Permanent Account Number) has been misused and approached the police.

According to NDTV sources, 44 people in Betul district have received tax demand notices of amounts ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.

In a similar incident, a man named Nitin Jain, who works at a shop selling iron rods and earns roughly between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 per month, has received a notice of Rs 1.26 crore. When he visited the income tax office, he got to know about an account in his name in Tamil Nadu which was opened in his name in 2014-15 and several huge transactions have taken place since then. Jain has lodged an FIR in the matter.

Betul Superintendent of Police Siddharth Choudhary said a detailed inquiry has been initiated after the police received two complaints of PAN misuse.