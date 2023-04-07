CHANGE LANGUAGE
MP: Septuagenarian Rapes Two Minor Sisters, Arrested
1-MIN READ

MP: Septuagenarian Rapes Two Minor Sisters, Arrested

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 14:20 IST

Jabalpur, India

The incident occurred in Katangi town, located around 45 km from the district headquarters, on Tuesday

The incident occurred in Katangi town, located around 45 km from the district headquarters, on Tuesday (Photo for representation: IANS)

When the girls did not return home for a long time, their family members and relatives launched a search and later found the minor siblings at the elderly man's place

A 70-year-old man allegedly raped two minor sisters after luring them away on the promise of chocolates in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, following which he was arrested, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Katangi town, located around 45 km from the district headquarters, on Tuesday, they said, adding that the victims are aged six and eight years.

“The accused saw the two sisters playing close to his place and lured them saying he will give them chocolates. After taking them home, he raped them there," Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Shivendra Singh told PTI.

When the girls did not return home for a long time, their family members and relatives launched a search and later found the minor siblings at the elderly man’s place, he said.

On seeing the condition of the girls, the victims’ family approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police then nabbed the accused and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the ASP said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime.
first published:April 07, 2023, 14:20 IST
last updated:April 07, 2023, 14:20 IST