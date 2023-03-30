CHANGE LANGUAGE
MP: Several Trapped as Portion of Temple Caves in During Ram Navami Celebrations in Indore

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 14:07 IST

Indore, India

The incident took place at a temple in Patel Nagar area of MP's Indore. (Photo: Screen grab from video on Twitter)

Visuals from the spot showed locals, rescue teams and police personnel carrying a rescue operation to pull out those trapped.

Around 25 people are feared trapped after a portion of a temple caved in in Patel Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday.

According to reports, a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi (a large well) at the temple and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load. The incident took place when Ram Navami celebrations were underway.

Visuals from the spot showed chaos and rescue teams, police personnel along with locals carrying an operation to pull out those trapped.

Officials are yet to confirm the number of people trapped.

Meanwhile, in another incident during Ram Navami a massive fire broke out at a temple in Duva village in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. No casualties reported have been reported yet.

The Indore incident comes a day after a fire broke out at a six-storey hotel, trapping 42 people who were later rescued. Of them, 10 were admitted to a hospital.

The incident occurred in Papaya Tree Hotel located in Rajendra Nagar area, he said.

