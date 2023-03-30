MP: Several Trapped as Portion of Temple Caves in During Ram Navami Celebrations in Indore

Around 25 people are feared trapped after a portion of a temple caved in in Patel Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday.

According to reports, a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi (a large well) at the temple and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load. The incident took place when Ram Navami celebrations were underway.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Many feared being trapped after a stepwell at a temple collapsed in Patel Nagar area in Indore.Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qfs69VrGa9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 30, 2023

Visuals from the spot showed chaos and rescue teams, police personnel along with locals carrying an operation to pull out those trapped.

Officials are yet to confirm the number of people trapped.

Meanwhile, in another incident during Ram Navami a massive fire broke out at a temple in Duva village in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. No casualties reported have been reported yet.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a temple in Duva village in West Godavari district during Rama Navami celebrations. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/IsHdVh2Tcd— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

The Indore incident comes a day after a fire broke out at a six-storey hotel, trapping 42 people who were later rescued. Of them, 10 were admitted to a hospital.

The incident occurred in Papaya Tree Hotel located in Rajendra Nagar area, he said.

