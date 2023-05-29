CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :New Parliament BuildingSengolNew Sansad Bhavan Bombay HCWrestlers' Protest
Home » India » MP: Three Drown While Bathing in Narmada River in Sehore
1-MIN READ

MP: Three Drown While Bathing in Narmada River in Sehore

PTI

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 14:19 IST

Sehore, India

The incident occurred around 10 am at Jahajpura village in Budhni Assembly segment (PTI File Photo)

The incident occurred around 10 am at Jahajpura village in Budhni Assembly segment (PTI File Photo)

Two 19-year-olds and a 26-year-old man ventured into the river for a bath and drowned, Budhni's sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Shashank Gurjar said

Three men drowned while bathing in Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 am at Jahajpura village in Budhni Assembly segment, an official said.

top videos

    Two 19-year-olds and a 26-year-old man ventured into the river for a bath and drowned, Budhni’s sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Shashank Gurjar said.

    A police team reached the spot and the bodies were fished out, he said. PTI COR

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    Tags:
    1. drown
    2. madhya pradesh
    first published:May 29, 2023, 14:19 IST
    last updated:May 29, 2023, 14:19 IST