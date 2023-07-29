CHANGE LANGUAGE
MP: Three Minors Rape 15-year-old Girl in Ujjain, Circulate Video; Two Detained

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 18:15 IST

Ujjain, India

A case under Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act has been registered.(Representative image/Shutterstock)

The incident occurred in Lasudiya Jaisingh village under Birla Gram police station limits and a probe began after the video went viral on social media on Friday

Three minors allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and circulated a video of the act, leading to the detention of two of the accused and a search for the third, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Lasudiya Jaisingh village under Birla Gram police station limits and a probe began after the video went viral on social media on Friday, he said.

“Three minors raped a 15-year-old girl and circulated a video of it. Two of the three accused have been detained and a search for the third is underway," Birla Gram police station in-charge Karan Singh said.

He said a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and a probe to get all details of the incident was underway.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 29, 2023, 18:15 IST
last updated:July 29, 2023, 18:15 IST