CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » MP: Tiger Cub Found Dead with Injuries in Bandhavgarh Reserve
1-MIN READ

MP: Tiger Cub Found Dead with Injuries in Bandhavgarh Reserve

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 15:09 IST

Umaria, India

The cub had injuries on the neck and back, which were caused by mauling (Representative Image: Twitter/@buitengebieden)

The cub had injuries on the neck and back, which were caused by mauling (Representative Image: Twitter/@buitengebieden)

The body parts of the cub have been sent for forensic examination, the official said, adding that a metal detector, sniffer dogs and ground duty forest staffers scanned the scene

A tiger cub was found dead with injuries in the core area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

A tiger was spotted at the scene where the carcass of a female cub, aged around eight to 10 months, was recovered on Thursday, said the reserve’s veterinarian Dr Nitin Gupta who performed the autopsy.

The cub had injuries on the neck and back, which were caused by mauling, he told PTI.

top videos

    The presence of the tiger at the scene suggests that it had killed the cub, he said.

    The body parts of the cub have been sent for forensic examination, the official said, adding that a metal detector, sniffer dogs and ground duty forest staffers scanned the scene.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. tiger
    2. madhya pradesh
    first published:May 19, 2023, 15:09 IST
    last updated:May 19, 2023, 15:09 IST