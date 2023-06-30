CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Home » India » MP: Trio Returning Home from Religious Place Killed in Road Accident
1-MIN READ

MP: Trio Returning Home from Religious Place Killed in Road Accident

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 14:32 IST

Jhabua, India

The incident took place near Talavali village on Thursday night, an official said.(Representational Image/PTI)

The incident took place near Talavali village on Thursday night, an official said.(Representational Image/PTI)

The victims were residents of Sutreti village and returning home after visiting a religious place in Samoi village when they met with the accident, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ravindra Rathi said

Three persons, including two teenagers, were killed when the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place near Talavali village on Thursday night, the official said.

The victims were residents of Sutreti village and returning home after visiting a religious place in Samoi village when they met with the accident, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ravindra Rathi said.

The trio has been identified as Diwan Bhuria (18), Surya Bhuria (16) and Jonu Damor (30), the official added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. road accident
  2. MP
  3. Jhabua
first published:June 30, 2023, 14:32 IST
last updated:June 30, 2023, 14:32 IST