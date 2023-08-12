CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

MP: Two Teenage Boys Among Three Drown in River, Bodies Recovered

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 13:57 IST

Raisen, India

(Representative Photo: Shutterstock) (Representative Photo: ANI)

The incident occurred in Chhater village in Udaipura police station limits, around 120 kms from the district headquarters, on Friday evening, an official said

Two teenage boys and a man drowned in a river in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh when they went to take bath, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Chhater village in Udaipura police station limits, around 120 kms from the district headquarters, on Friday evening, an official said.

”Two 13-year-old boys and a man aged 21 went to take a bath in Tenduni river, where they drowned,” Udaipura police station in-charge Hariom Ashthana said.

The bodies of all three victims have been recovered, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 12, 2023, 13:57 IST
last updated:August 12, 2023, 13:57 IST