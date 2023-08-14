CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsJadavpur UniversityChandrayaan 3Mumbai Traffic NewsHar Ghar Tiranga
Home » India » MP: Vande Bharat Train Window Damaged as Man Throws Stones; Arrested
1-MIN READ

MP: Vande Bharat Train Window Damaged as Man Throws Stones; Arrested

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 13:42 IST

Morena, India

During interrogation, the accused admitted to have committed the offence (File Photo: News18)

During interrogation, the accused admitted to have committed the offence (File Photo: News18)

The incident took place at around 10 am on Sunday near Banmore railway station and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a man in this connection

A glass window of the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train was damaged after a person threw stones at it in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 10 am on Sunday near Banmore railway station and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a man in this connection, he said.

A window of the Rani Kamalapti-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat train got damaged and the incident created panic among the passengers, Gwalior’s RPF inspector Sanjay Kumar Arya said.

After examining the CCTV footage, the police arrested a man, identified as Firoz Khan (20), on Sunday night in connection with the stone-pelting and booked him under provisions of the Railways Act, the official said.

During interrogation, the accused “admitted" to have committed the offence, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. Vande Bharat Train
  2. madhya pradesh
first published:August 14, 2023, 13:42 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 13:42 IST