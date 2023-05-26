CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Mukesh Ambani, Son Akash, Daughter-in-law Shloka And Grandson Prithvi Visit Siddhivinayak Temple Again

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 15:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Mukesh Ambani with Akash, Shloka, and Prithvi. Pic/Viral Bhayani

Their temple visit came hours ahead of the IPL qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was once again seen visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Friday.

Accompanying him were his son Akash Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani, and grandson Prithvi Ambani.

(Top) Mukesh Ambani with Prithvi and Shloka. (Above) Akash Ambani. Pics/Viral Bhayani

Their temple visit came hours ahead of the IPL qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Mukesh Ambani was carrying his grandson Prithvi.

    The family has been seen visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple before every IPL match of Mumbai Indians in the last three instances.

    The previous visit was on Wednesday, just ahead of the team’s eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants. Mumbai Indians won that contest by 81 runs.

    About the Author
    News Desk
    The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
    first published:May 26, 2023, 15:34 IST
    last updated:May 26, 2023, 15:34 IST