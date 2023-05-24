Mukesh Ambani Visits Siddhivinayak Temple with Son Akash, Daughter-in-law Shloka And Grandson Prithvi

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 15:42 IST
Mukesh Ambani with grandson Prithvi going to Siddhivinayak temple. Pic/Viral Bhayani
The visit came hours ahead of Mumbai Indians’ IPL eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani stepped out in Mumbai to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple with son Akash Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani and grandson Prithvi Ambani on Wednesday.
Mukesh Ambani at Siddhivinayak Temple with son Akash, daughter-in-law Shloka and grandson Prithvi. Images/News18
The family was seen entering the temple premises and then leaving after offering prayers.
(Top) Shloka Ambani. (Above) Mukesh Ambani with grandson Prithvi. Pics/Viral Bhayani
Mukesh Ambani could be seen carrying Prithvi.
