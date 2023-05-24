Mukesh Ambani Visits Siddhivinayak Temple with Son Akash, Daughter-in-law Shloka And Grandson Prithvi

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani stepped out in Mumbai to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple with son Akash Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani and grandson Prithvi Ambani on Wednesday.

The family was seen entering the temple premises and then leaving after offering prayers.

Mukesh Ambani could be seen carrying Prithvi.

The visit came hours ahead of Mumbai Indians’ IPL eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.