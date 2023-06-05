Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Convicted in Awadhesh Rai Murder Case, Sentence to Be Announced Later Today

Varanasi’s MP MLA court on Monday convicted jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in the Awadhesh Rai murder case.

The complainant and Congress party’s provincial unit president Ajay Rai’s lawyer Anuj Yadav and Mukhtar’s lawyer Shrinath Tripathi filed their written arguments, after which the court reserved its order in the case on May 23.

During Monday’s proceedings, Mukhtar had appeared before the court through video conferencing from Banda jail.

On August 3, 1991, Congress leader and brother of former MLA Ajay Rai, Awadhesh Rai, was shot dead outside Ajay Rai’s house in Varanasi, following which a case was registered against Ansari, Bheem Singh, former MLA late Abdul Kalam, Rakesh Nyayik and two others.

In December 2022, a Ghazipur court awarded 10 years imprisonment for jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari in a 1996 Gangsters Act case.

Apart from four cases, including Rajendra Singh murder case with the Cantt police in Varanasi, Vashishth Tiwari a.k.a. Mala Guru murder case with Kotwali Ghazipur in 1988, constable Raghuvansh Singh murder case in Mughalsarai of Chandauli in 1991 and murderous attack on additional superintendent of police and other policemen in Kotwali Ghazipur in 1996, the Avadhesh Rai murder case in Chetganj of Varanasi had also been made the base for booking Mukhtar and Bheem under Gangsters Act in 1996.