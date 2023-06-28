Mulund Hit & Run: Mumbai Man Killed as 22-year-old Runs Over Him; Had Pressed Accelerator 'By Mistake'

A speeding car hit an elderly scooter-rider in Mumbai’s Mulund area on Wednesday, killing the 75-year-old man. The driver, a 22-year-old student, ran from the accident site after the accident. Police said that he pressed the accelerator instead of the break at the time of the incident.

An FIR was registered in the case on Tuesday, following which the 22-year-old accused was arrested. An officer said that it does not like a case of drink and drive.

The victim, identified as Tukaram Sawant, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment after the accident. However, he succumbed to injuries. Police registered a case against sections 279, 304(A) ,337, 338 of IPC and Motor Vehicle Act.

The incident comes two weeks after a 40-year-old pedestrian was killed in Thane, barely 10 km from Mulund. The victim was hit by a car driven by an 18-year-old boy. The driver, Ayush Malvani, a student, lost control of his car and went on to hit a pole at a bus stop before halting.

The victim was identified as Varun Sharma, who lived with his family in the Manpada society on Ghodbunder Road in Thane.