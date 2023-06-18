Mumbai: Smoke Seen Coming From Top Floor of Trident Hotel, Mumbai Police Says 'No Fire'

Black smoke was seen coming out of the top floor of Mumbai’s Trident Hotel at Nariman Point on Sunday morning at around 7 am. Visuals of black fumes emanating from the building surfaced on social media.

Soon after, Mumbai Police released a statement denying reports of a fire at the Trident Hotel. According to authorities, the smoke was coming from the boiler room of the hotel.

At around 7 am today,black smoke was seencoming out from thetop floor of #Trident…#Mumbai #Fire pic.twitter.com/pucDQ8R9i0— Vinit Vaidya (@hifrom_vinit) June 18, 2023

“It was not a fire incident but a regular maintenance drill where there was some smoke from their chimney and it seemed like a fire. We also moved our teams to the spot but nothing was there, we are still at the spot," Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said.

Mumbai Fire Brigade says, there was no fire at the Trident Hotel building at Nariman Point after photos and videos of smoke coming out of the hotel went viral.“It was not a fire incident but a regular maintenance drill where there was some smoke from their chimney and it… pic.twitter.com/NcPgVEgLfT — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

On June 15, a fire broke out at a building in south Mumbai’s Breach Candy area. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out on the 11th floor of the 15-storey Breach Candy apartment in Bhulabhai Desai Road of Cumballa Hill area in Girgaon area at 4.30 pm.

Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the sport and the fire was distinguished by 7.30 pm. The fire was later termed as level-1. No injuries were reported in the incident.