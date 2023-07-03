Mumbai: 10% Water Cut to Stay Despite Rising Lake Levels, Stock Stands at 15%

The water levels at seven lakes in Mumbai, which supply water to the city, have been recorded at 15.4% of the full supply level due to heavy rainfall. The water stock currently stands at 22,2,868 million litres which is an improvement compared to last year. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will not immediately withdraw the 10% water cut imposed in the city from July 1.

“The levels may have improved as of today, but with the rains being unpredictable, the BMC cannot take the risk of immediately withdrawing the cut," a BMC official was quoted by TOI as saying. The water stocks stood at 1,85,972 million litres on Saturday which is 12.85% of the full supply levels.

The BMC had imposed a 10% water cut for Mumbaikars beginning from July 1 despite fast-filling lakes.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rain: BMC to Go Ahead With 10% Water Cut From July 1 Despite Fast-Filling of Lakes

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said the city and its suburbs are likely to receive moderate rain with the possibility of occasional intense spells in the next 24 hours.

“For 48 hours: Moderate rain is likely in the city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 30 degrees and 24 degrees respectively," an IMD bulletin read on July 1.