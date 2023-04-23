Mumbai: 25 Karat Gold Bars Worth Rs 1.60 Crore Recovered from 3 Passengers At Airport | WATCH

The Mumbai customs department has intercepted three Indian passengers who were allegedly carrying 24 karat gold bars, valued at Rs 1.60 crore in total, by sticking them below the airport baggage trollies. The incident was reported on April 20.

#WATCH | On 20th April, Mumbai Air Customs intercepted 3 Indian passengers & recovered three 24 karat gold bars, totally valued at Rs 1.60 Crore. The gold bars were sought to be smuggled by sticking them below the airport baggage trollies used by passengers to carry their… pic.twitter.com/By7ZQH3Pab— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

The gold bars were allegedly sought to be smuggled by concealing and taping them below the airport baggage trollies used by passengers to carry their baggage from the conveyor belt to outside the airport terminal.

All three passengers were arrested after they reportedly confessed to smuggling the bars to avoid customs duties.

