Mumbai: 25 Karat Gold Bars Worth Rs 1.60 Crore Recovered from 3 Passengers At Airport | WATCH
Mumbai: 25 Karat Gold Bars Worth Rs 1.60 Crore Recovered from 3 Passengers At Airport | WATCH

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 00:22 IST

Delhi, India

The gold bars were allegedly sought to be smuggled. (Image: screengrab from ANI video)

All three passengers were arrested after they reportedly confessed to smuggling the bars to avoid customs duties

The Mumbai customs department has intercepted three Indian passengers who were allegedly carrying 24 karat gold bars, valued at Rs 1.60 crore in total, by sticking them below the airport baggage trollies. The incident was reported on April 20.

The gold bars were allegedly sought to be smuggled by concealing and taping them below the airport baggage trollies used by passengers to carry their baggage from the conveyor belt to outside the airport terminal.

All three passengers were arrested after they reportedly confessed to smuggling the bars to avoid customs duties.

April 23, 2023
April 23, 2023