Home » India » Mumbai: 3 Terrorists from Pakistan Have Entered City Via Dubai, Claims Unknown Person; Cops Hunt Caller
1-MIN READ

Mumbai: 3 Terrorists from Pakistan Have Entered City Via Dubai, Claims Unknown Person; Cops Hunt Caller

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 14:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Police have started investigating the matter. Further details awaited (Image/ Reuters)

The unknown caller identified one terrorist as one Mujeeb Sayyed and gave his mobile number and vehicle number

Mumbai police’s control room on Saturday received a call saying three terrorists have entered the city. The caller claimed that three terrorists belonging to Pakistan arrived in Mumbai via Dubai on Friday morning, according to sources.

The unknown caller identified one terrorist as Mujeeb Sayyed and gave information about his mobile number and vehicle number to the police.

Police have started investigating the matter. However, officials privy to the development suspect the information might be fake.

Police is tracing the caller. Further details are awaited.

About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime.
first published:April 08, 2023, 14:08 IST
last updated:April 08, 2023, 14:26 IST