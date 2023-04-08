Mumbai: 3 Terrorists from Pakistan Have Entered City Via Dubai, Claims Unknown Person; Cops Hunt Caller

Mumbai police’s control room on Saturday received a call saying three terrorists have entered the city. The caller claimed that three terrorists belonging to Pakistan arrived in Mumbai via Dubai on Friday morning, according to sources.

The unknown caller identified one terrorist as Mujeeb Sayyed and gave information about his mobile number and vehicle number to the police.

Police have started investigating the matter. However, officials privy to the development suspect the information might be fake.

Police is tracing the caller. Further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest India News here