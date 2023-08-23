Mumbai Woman Dies as Dupatta Gets Stuck in Bike Wheel; Another Pillion Rider Killed on Same Route

A 27-year-old pillion rider lost her life after her dupatta got entangled in the rear wheel of ‘Bullet’ motorcycle while she was on her way home from Tungareshwar temple in Vasai (east) to Mumbai’s Kandivali. The accident took place on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway in Naigaon, where another woman riding pillion was killed a few days before this incident.

According to a report in Times of India, Pratima Yadav (27), who worked in a private firm, and her husband Manish Kumar left their Kandivali home on the bike and were heading back at around 7.15 am on August 21.

When they reached the Bapane bridge in Naigaon, Pratima’s dupatta got entangled in the rear wheel of the bike, TOI quoted police as saying, adding that the woman fell off the bike and was reportedly dragged for a few seconds before the bike came to a halt.

Mid-day stated that she was rushed to Sanskriti Hospital by her husband and some locals but was declared dead before admission. The report stated that Pratima’s 33-year-old husband is a resident of Kandivali’s Iraniwadi and works as a video editor.

He is currently grappling with profound trauma following his wife’s sudden demise, the report quoted a police officer. Naigaon police has registered a case of accidental death.

Second Accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

A similar accident took place on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on August 9 when another 27-year-old woman lost her life. According to a report in Mid-day, the victim was identified as Pooja Gupta.

The report stated that Malad resident Pooja was riding pillion when she fell off the motorbike on a potholed road in Naigaon’s Bapane. The victim and her brother-in-law, Deepak Gupta, were en route to Waliv to celebrate the birthday of Pooja’s sister. “However, Deepak’s bike encountered a pothole, resulting in Pooja falling off," a police office said.

The report stated that Pooja suffered multiple head injuries but was undergoing treatment at a hospital. However, on August 18 she succumbed to her injuries.